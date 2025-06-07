Sidoti Csr Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Xcel Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 236.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XELB

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.