Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Talen Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $7.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.97. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $26.70 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $36.74 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $49.58 EPS.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Shares of TLN opened at $258.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $261.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.07.

Institutional Trading of Talen Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,984,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,807,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Talen Energy by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,353,000 after purchasing an additional 577,257 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,931,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,065,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

