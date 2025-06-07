Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $3,242,178.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $210,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714.59. This represents a 95.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

