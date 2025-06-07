Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.81.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $6,161,488.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,958,598.32. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 331,043 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,010. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,609 shares of company stock worth $47,450,968 in the last three months. 32.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

