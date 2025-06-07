Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given New $113.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

Get Rubrik alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $199,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296.94. This trade represents a 92.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Management Company, sold 13,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $832,154.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,498.58. The trade was a 38.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.