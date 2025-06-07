Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.81.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,958,598.32. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $199,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296.94. This trade represents a 92.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,609 shares of company stock worth $47,450,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 4,007.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after buying an additional 310,490 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 715,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rubrik by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 186,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 62,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rubrik by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

