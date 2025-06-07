Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $183.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.00. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $191.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,773,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,887,000 after purchasing an additional 685,857 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,921,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,730,000 after buying an additional 168,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.