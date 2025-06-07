Roth Capital Has Positive View of Viper Energy Q3 Earnings

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.00. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

