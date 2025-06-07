Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook of GENK FY2025 Earnings

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for GEN Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GEN Restaurant Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Up 3.7%

GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.09 million.

GEN Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GEN Restaurant Group

In other news, Director Michael Cowan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,751.10. This trade represents a 719.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENK. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 148,506 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 67,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Stories

