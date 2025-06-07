Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,574 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,574 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Toro worth $20,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.