Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,106 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $22,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,459 shares of company stock worth $6,669,338 in the last 90 days. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

