Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,908 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $22,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $7,142,000. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Paycom Software by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $265.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $267.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.68 and its 200-day moving average is $221.85.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,516 shares of company stock worth $42,964,698 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

