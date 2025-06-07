Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.27 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Bunge Global worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 271.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 19,166.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 248,977 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Bunge Global by 151.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bunge Global by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 240,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BG opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

