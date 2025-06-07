Q3 Earnings Forecast for Euroseas Issued By Noble Financial

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Euroseas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESEA opened at $40.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 661.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

