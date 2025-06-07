Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Sells 764 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

