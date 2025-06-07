Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 893 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 274.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.83 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

