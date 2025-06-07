Parallel Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 434,998 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,997,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,465,000 after buying an additional 1,268,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6,413.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,932,000 after buying an additional 1,331,480 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,341,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after buying an additional 240,416 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,119,000 after buying an additional 101,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

