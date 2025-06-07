Parallel Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 434,998 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,997,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,465,000 after buying an additional 1,268,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6,413.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,932,000 after buying an additional 1,331,480 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,341,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after buying an additional 240,416 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,119,000 after buying an additional 101,056 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
