NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.9% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

