NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Old North State Trust LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

