NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Menard Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.7% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

