Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 8,037 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $7.70 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $48,367.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,029,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,373.60. This represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,400. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,140 shares of company stock worth $256,355. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

