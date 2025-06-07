Maridea Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 449,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,450,000 after buying an additional 52,428 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,845,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $962,896,000 after buying an additional 225,429 shares during the period. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Tepp RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $203.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.18.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.02.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

