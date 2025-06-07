LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $11.98. LifeMD shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 807,707 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,525,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,495,740.87. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

LifeMD Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $578.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 17.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

