Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of UTHR Q3 Earnings

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.08. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $29.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $30.99 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $30.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $31.87 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $325.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.58. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.17 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,764,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after buying an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $101,354,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $83,533,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.07, for a total value of $3,476,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,625,370.67. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $16,923,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.