Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Buys £149.35 in Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis purchased 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($202.04).

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis purchased 117 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($202.60).

On Friday, March 28th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis sold 114,274 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £185,123.88 ($250,438.15).

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:ITH opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.98) on Friday. Ithaca Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 94.38 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.40 ($2.24). The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.40.

Ithaca Energy Dividend Announcement

About Ithaca Energy

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Ithaca Energy’s payout ratio is currently 319.76%.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

