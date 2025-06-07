Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares Biotechnology ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 8,215 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 5,538 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,322,000 after buying an additional 1,505,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after buying an additional 460,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,010,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 143,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 763.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after buying an additional 133,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

