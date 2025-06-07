Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares Biotechnology ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 8,215 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 5,538 put options.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.