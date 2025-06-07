Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Sells 32,477 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $3,242,178.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rubrik alerts:

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $3,211,043.40.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,442,796.80.

On Monday, May 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,437,274.52.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,838,919.24.

On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36.

Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Rubrik’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RBRK. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,512,000 after buying an additional 616,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at $277,395,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 662,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,359,000 after buying an additional 427,149 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.