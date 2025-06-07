Head-To-Head Analysis: JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) versus Rainbow Coral (OTCMKTS:RBCC)

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) and Rainbow Coral (OTCMKTS:RBCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares JBS and Rainbow Coral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBS 1.79% 14.29% 3.30% Rainbow Coral N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JBS and Rainbow Coral, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBS 0 0 1 1 3.50 Rainbow Coral 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of JBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JBS and Rainbow Coral”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBS $72.92 billion 0.22 -$198.87 million $1.76 8.11 Rainbow Coral N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rainbow Coral has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBS.

Summary

JBS beats Rainbow Coral on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBS

JBS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products. In addition, it is involved in transportation, cold storage, industrial waste management solutions, recycling, and produces and commercializes electric power. Further, the company engages in the production and commercialization of raw ham and cooked ham; purchases and sells soybeans, tallow, palm oil, and caustic soda; and operates distribution centers and harbors. Additionally, it produces beef jerky; offers cattle fattening and warehousing services; operates logistics; and trades in by products from processing. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Rainbow Coral

Rainbow Coral Corp. engages in the operation of retail fish store and coral propagation business in the United States. The company operates through Aquarium and Aquarium Supplies, and Medical Technology segments. The company, through its subsidiary, Rainbow Biosciences, LLC, focuses on researching in the bioscience markets. Rainbow Coral Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Henderson, Nevada. Rainbow Coral Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Essen Enterprises, Inc.

