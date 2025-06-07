HC Wainwright Reduces Earnings Estimates for Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adlai Nortye in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.92). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adlai Nortye’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adlai Nortye’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Shares of ANL stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Adlai Nortye has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

