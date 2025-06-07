Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBRK. Wall Street Zen lowered Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.81.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,958,598.32. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,720,811.80. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968 over the last ninety days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the first quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

