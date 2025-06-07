GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $214.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of GDDY opened at $182.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $135.73 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.86, for a total transaction of $572,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,159,144.42. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $174,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,937,295.29. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,374. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after buying an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 257.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,890 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1,412.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,324 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in GoDaddy by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after purchasing an additional 719,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

