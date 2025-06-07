FY2025 EPS Forecast for Blackline Safety Cut by Analyst

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued on Monday, June 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3%

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.