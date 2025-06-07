FY2025 EPS Estimates for Uranium Energy Reduced by Analyst

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

