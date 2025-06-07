FY2025 EPS Estimates for E3 Lithium Reduced by Roth Capital

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of E3 Lithium in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for E3 Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.
E3 Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of CVE ETL opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. E3 Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$53.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.69.
About E3 Lithium
E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
