FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PEG Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.35 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance
Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $71.89 and a 1-year high of $95.22.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,010,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 14,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 950,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after buying an additional 483,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.
