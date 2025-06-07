e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $2,835,033.48 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 24,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $2,835,033.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,839,799.96. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Monday, April 21st, Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,550 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,437,000 after buying an additional 669,321 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $73,576,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $68,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Get Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.