Desjardins Predicts TSE:AD FY2025 Earnings

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:AD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
