Critical Analysis: Metal Sky Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSSA) & Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI)

Metal Sky Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Free Report) and Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and Blaize, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Metal Sky Star Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metal Sky Star Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blaize 0 1 1 1 3.00

Blaize has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 128.76%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than Metal Sky Star Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metal Sky Star Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blaize N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metal Sky Star Acquisition and Blaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Metal Sky Star Acquisition and Blaize”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metal Sky Star Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blaize $458,000.00 566.14 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Blaize shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.5% of Blaize shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Metal Sky Star Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blaize beats Metal Sky Star Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blaize

(Get Free Report)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.