Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,892 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,794,155.66. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CORZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Core Scientific Stock Up 2.2%

CORZ opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Core Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

