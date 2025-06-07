CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Purchases £300.08 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg bought 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £300.08 ($405.95).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 6th, David Fineberg bought 118 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £300.90 ($407.06).

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. CMC Markets Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.40 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.72). The company has a market cap of £686.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.52.

CMC Markets ( LON:CMCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 95.92% and a return on equity of 86.11%. Equities analysts predict that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a GBX 17.60 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.10. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

