Cincinnati Insurance Co. Sells 153,563 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 153,563 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $105,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.17 and its 200 day moving average is $224.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 price objective (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

