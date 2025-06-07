Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £687.47 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris OShea purchased 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £687.47 ($930.02).

Centrica Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 160.70 ($2.17) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.43. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.25 ($2.24). The firm has a market cap of £8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48.

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

