Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Sprout Social FY2025 Earnings

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sprout Social in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprout Social’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Sprout Social Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SPT opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.63 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 339.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $160,578.05. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,358.76. The trade was a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,021 shares of company stock worth $3,738,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.