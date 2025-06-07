Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Freshworks FY2025 Earnings

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Freshworks in a report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freshworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRSH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $123,880.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,634.10. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,684,776.80. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,248 shares of company stock valued at $507,413. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

