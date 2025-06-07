Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Target Price at $5.19

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $314,997.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,640,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,801.18. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $242,400.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,530 shares in the company, valued at $912,228.20. This trade represents a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 456.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $17,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QuantumScape by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $2,819,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Up 3.8%

QuantumScape stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 4.27. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

