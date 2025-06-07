BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

