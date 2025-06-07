Barclays Lowers Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $22.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

NYSE VSCO opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

