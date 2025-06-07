Audent Global Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 160.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,112 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 10.5% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

