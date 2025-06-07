Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $377,655. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Up 2.8%

ACLX stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $107.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Arcellx

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.