Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,750 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,634,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $203.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.18.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.02.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

